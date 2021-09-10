Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Raised by Capco Asset Management LLC

Capco Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 7.9% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $26,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 28.8% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $279,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $16.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $610.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,878. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $611.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $609.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $705.71.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,860 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

