Lambda Price Reaches $0.0161 on Top Exchanges (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, Lambda has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Lambda has a total market cap of $23.13 million and $6.76 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00059111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00168673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014432 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00042593 BTC.

About Lambda

LAMB is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,433,999,014 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

