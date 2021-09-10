Lancashire (LON:LRE) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

LRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 907 ($11.85) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.95) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 849.83 ($11.10).

Shares of LON:LRE opened at GBX 651 ($8.51) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 641.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 646.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 605.48 ($7.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 785 ($10.26).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Lancashire’s payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

