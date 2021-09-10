Lanceria Hits 1-Day Volume of $799,713.00 (LANC)

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, Lanceria has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. Lanceria has a market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $799,713.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lanceria coin can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00064240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00124981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.82 or 0.00179186 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,682.34 or 1.00039607 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.44 or 0.07245140 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.68 or 0.00910304 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003027 BTC.

About Lanceria

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 261,504,327 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Buying and Selling Lanceria

