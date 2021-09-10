Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson Sells 112,072 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $7,068,381.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, James Robert Anderson sold 13,181 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $747,758.13.

On Saturday, August 14th, James Robert Anderson sold 2,995 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $176,435.45.

On Thursday, August 5th, James Robert Anderson sold 34,053 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $2,039,774.70.

On Monday, August 2nd, James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $3,034,162.23.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.76. 4,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,322. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 129.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $64.25.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

