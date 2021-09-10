Lendingblock Tops One Day Volume of $19,331.00 (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded up 28.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, Lendingblock has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One Lendingblock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Lendingblock has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and $19,331.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lendingblock Coin Profile

Lendingblock (LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,162,769 coins. Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Lendingblock Coin Trading

