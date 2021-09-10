Lethean Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lethean has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. Lethean has a market capitalization of $700,863.25 and approximately $2,890.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,704.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.73 or 0.07265725 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $637.18 or 0.01394153 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.88 or 0.00387016 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00125345 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.95 or 0.00549065 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.07 or 0.00558093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.85 or 0.00345380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

