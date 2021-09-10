Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,581 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 945.2% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 1,080.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.76.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,016,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,830.00, a PEG ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.70 and its 200 day moving average is $82.34. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

