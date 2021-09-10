Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,170 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.18. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

In related news, Director Hany M. Nada sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $13,502,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $5,185,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,846,031 shares of company stock valued at $258,220,455. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.