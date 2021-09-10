Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 156 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,855 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,765,000 after purchasing an additional 340,798 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,655,000 after acquiring an additional 251,114 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $43,778,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,229,000 after acquiring an additional 224,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $219.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.79. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.14 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

