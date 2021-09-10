Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 422 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 14.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $246.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.17 and a fifty-two week high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

