Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,674 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 0.6% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 87,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.