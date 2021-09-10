Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet stock traded down $15.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,855.38. The company had a trading volume of 29,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,414. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,701.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,406.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

