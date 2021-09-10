LGL Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

LGL Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,841 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, David Loasby purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD opened at $167.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.24 and a 200 day moving average of $167.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.