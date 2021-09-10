LGL Partners LLC Has $381,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,386,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $541,071,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $479,553,000 after buying an additional 122,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 658,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,064,000 after buying an additional 35,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $592.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $597.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.67. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $621.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.18.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

