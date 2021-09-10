LGL Partners LLC Sells 14,024 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

LGL Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,024 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 230,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 409,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 153,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:KYN opened at $7.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

