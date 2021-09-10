Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of LICY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 36,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,681. Li-Cycle has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

LICY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

