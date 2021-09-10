Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LICY. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Li-Cycle stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Li-Cycle has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

