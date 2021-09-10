LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.
LPTH stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,355. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 million, a PE ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.35. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Several research firms recently commented on LPTH. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LightPath Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.53.
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.
