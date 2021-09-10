LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

LPTH stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,355. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 million, a PE ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.35. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several research firms recently commented on LPTH. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LightPath Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightPath Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,517 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of LightPath Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

