LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

LPTH traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. 1,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,355. The stock has a market cap of $55.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.35. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66.

LPTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LightPath Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightPath Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,517 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of LightPath Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

