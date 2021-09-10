Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,560.05

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,560.05 ($33.45) and last traded at GBX 2,525 ($32.99), with a volume of 77416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,435 ($31.81).

A number of research firms have commented on LIO. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,142.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,725.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $11.00. Liontrust Asset Management’s payout ratio is 0.76%.

In other news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 82,146 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,769 ($23.11), for a total transaction of £1,453,162.74 ($1,898,566.42). Also, insider John Stephen Ions sold 27,882 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.55), for a total transaction of £588,031.38 ($768,266.76).

About Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

