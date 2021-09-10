Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

LQDA stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $143.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.08.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Liquidia will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 197.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

