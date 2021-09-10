Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Raises Dividend to $0.95 Per Share

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) announced an annual dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.9481 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

Logitech International has increased its dividend by 37.1% over the last three years.

LOGI stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.19. The stock had a trading volume of 298,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,743. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.81. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $68.19 and a twelve month high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Logitech International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Logitech International worth $35,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

