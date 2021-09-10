Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 45,240 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 57.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,240 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,937,000 after buying an additional 350,054 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 411,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,926,000 after buying an additional 270,847 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 411.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 335,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 270,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,824,000 after buying an additional 261,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth $2,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $954.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.