Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) Declares GBX 15 Dividend

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Lowland Investment stock opened at GBX 1,392.37 ($18.19) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,378.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,329.38. The company has a market cap of £376.21 million and a P/E ratio of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. Lowland Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 888 ($11.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,450 ($18.94).
About Lowland Investment
Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?
Receive News & Ratings for Lowland Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowland Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.