LSC Communications (OTCMKTS:LKSDQ) versus G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Critical Contrast

LSC Communications (OTCMKTS:LKSDQ) and G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LSC Communications and G6 Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSC Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A G6 Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

LSC Communications has a beta of 5.08, meaning that its share price is 408% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G6 Materials has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LSC Communications and G6 Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSC Communications N/A N/A N/A G6 Materials -33.99% -99.25% -56.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of G6 Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of LSC Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LSC Communications and G6 Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSC Communications $3.33 billion 0.00 -$295.00 million N/A N/A G6 Materials $920,000.00 20.26 -$1.01 million N/A N/A

G6 Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LSC Communications.

Summary

LSC Communications beats G6 Materials on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LSC Communications

LSC Communications, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various traditional and digital print, print-related services, and office products in North America, Europe, and Mexico. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; Mexico; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties. This segment also provides other print-related services, including mail services. The Book segment produces books for publishers; and provides supply-chain management, and warehousing and fulfillment services, as well as e-book formatting for book publishers. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells branded and private label products in various categories, such as filing products, envelopes, note-taking products, binder products, and forms. The Mexico segment produces magazines, catalogs, statements, forms, and labels. The Other segment provides directories; and outsourced print procurement and management services. The company serves printed products service retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; publishers of magazines, books, and directories; and office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers, and retailers and e-commerce resellers through the United States Postal Service or foreign postal services, as well as through direct shipment and online retailers. LSC Communications, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. On April 13, 2020, LSC Communications, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About G6 Materials

G6 Materials Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of graphene-enhanced materials for 3D printing. Its products include Conductive Adhesives, Advanced Materials and Composites, Organic Chemicals and R&D Graphene Materials. The company was founded by Elena Poyakova, Daniel Stolyarov and Michael Gouzman on January 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, NY.

