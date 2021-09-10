LuaSwap (LUA) Hits Market Cap of $7.81 Million

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0701 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $7.81 million and $185,158.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00061870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.25 or 0.00169758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00045312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 216,960,321 coins and its circulating supply is 111,395,593 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

