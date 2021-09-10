Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $473.00 at BTIG Research

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $440.00 to $473.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $441.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $441.73.

LULU stock opened at $420.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $393.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.72. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $434.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

