Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $411.00 to $419.00. The stock had previously closed at $380.85, but opened at $432.85. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lululemon Athletica shares last traded at $425.93, with a volume of 94,369 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.73.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.72. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 78.05, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

