Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,243 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

WMT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.40. 248,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,285,572. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $408.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,230,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $169,584,689.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $443,479,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 851,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $119,190,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,801,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,130,817 shares of company stock worth $3,394,777,167 in the last three months. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.