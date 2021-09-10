Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) were down 10.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.13. Approximately 4,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 399,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

A number of analysts have commented on LYEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

