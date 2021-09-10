Madison Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,030 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Global X MLP ETF worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $70,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 588.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $92,000.

Shares of MLPA opened at $34.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.57. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $41.54.

