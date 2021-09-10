Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 163,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,246 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,228 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth $12,143,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,391,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after acquiring an additional 265,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 109.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after acquiring an additional 224,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 120.2% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 375,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 205,131 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.99.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

EPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

