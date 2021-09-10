Madison Asset Management LLC Has $23.09 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,225 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $23,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 214,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,754,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day moving average is $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on D shares. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.09.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

