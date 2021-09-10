Madison Asset Management LLC Has $8.79 Million Holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 355,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,373 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were worth $8,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLGB. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 178.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,700,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,636,000 after buying an additional 1,090,972 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,104,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,352,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,315,000 after purchasing an additional 206,776 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at about $611,000.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.92.

