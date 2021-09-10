Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after buying an additional 121,487 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 603.7% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $189.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.73. The company has a market cap of $164.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

