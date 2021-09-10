Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 16,823 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,823 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $20,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,939,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,147,000 after buying an additional 30,108 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $6,345,000. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $4,758,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $4,635,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $142.13 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.05.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

