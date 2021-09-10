Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,388 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGLN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the second quarter worth $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 4,790.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGLN remained flat at $$94.61 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,769. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.19. Magellan Health, Inc. has a one year low of $69.35 and a one year high of $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

