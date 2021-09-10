MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. MamaMancini’s had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 46.13%.

Shares of MMMB opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. MamaMancini’s has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $4.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.13 million, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Get MamaMancini's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for MamaMancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MamaMancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.