Manchester United (MANU) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, September 17th. Analysts expect Manchester United to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($13.31). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Manchester United to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Manchester United stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.53. The company has a market cap of $747.05 million, a P/E ratio of -115.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -180.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manchester United stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MANU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

