Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Lifted to “B+” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Manning & Napier stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. Manning & Napier has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 3.12.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 13.82%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 3.1% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 50,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 130.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 17.3% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

