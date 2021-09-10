Marcel Gani Sells 1,000 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Marcel Gani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 1st, Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total value of $825,510.00.
- On Thursday, June 17th, Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total value of $86,520.06.
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78.
Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $275.95 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $377.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.08 and a 200-day moving average of $264.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 109.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on SEDG. Citigroup raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.13.
About SolarEdge Technologies
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.