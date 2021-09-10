Marcel Gani Sells 1,000 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marcel Gani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total value of $825,510.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total value of $86,520.06.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $275.95 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $377.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.08 and a 200-day moving average of $264.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 109.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEDG. Citigroup raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.13.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

