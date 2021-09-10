MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MarketWise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.24). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MarketWise.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKTW shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on MarketWise in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on MarketWise in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

MKTW opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. MarketWise has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 3,010.0% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,238 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP increased its position in MarketWise by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 891,015 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 195,623 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in MarketWise by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in MarketWise by 2,198.6% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,723,921 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,921 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,988,000. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketWise (MKTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.