Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) and Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Critical Review

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) and Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Markforged and Immersion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markforged 0 1 2 0 2.67 Immersion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Markforged currently has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 56.44%. Immersion has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.33%. Given Immersion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Immersion is more favorable than Markforged.

Profitability

This table compares Markforged and Immersion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markforged N/A N/A N/A Immersion 49.91% 21.69% 15.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.6% of Markforged shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Immersion shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Immersion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Markforged and Immersion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markforged N/A N/A -$2.61 million N/A N/A Immersion $30.46 million 7.85 $5.40 million $0.23 31.61

Immersion has higher revenue and earnings than Markforged.

Summary

Immersion beats Markforged on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Markforged

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

About Immersion

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

