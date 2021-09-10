Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Mastercard by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. KDI Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 14.5% during the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP increased its position in Mastercard by 87.0% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $67,039,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 5.3% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA traded down $2.28 on Friday, reaching $349.13. 90,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,783,673. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $344.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

