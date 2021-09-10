Maxcoin (MAX) Reaches Market Cap of $561,823.84

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 36.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $561,823.84 and approximately $259.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,713.82 or 0.99902594 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00063637 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.61 or 0.00877684 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008014 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.14 or 0.00426459 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.85 or 0.00327478 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00081508 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005679 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

