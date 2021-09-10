Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Gap Down to $5.00

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $4.23. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 14,103 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,001,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 52,414 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

