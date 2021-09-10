Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$9.75 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities to C$9.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of TSE:DR opened at C$9.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$306.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36. Medical Facilities has a 52 week low of C$4.05 and a 52 week high of C$10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is presently 76.34%.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

