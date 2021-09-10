Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $217.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MEDP. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $193.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $197.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.24.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,852,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $39,717.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 292,182 shares of company stock worth $53,139,675. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 13,962.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

