Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $578,364,000 after buying an additional 185,180 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Allegion by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,570,000 after buying an additional 441,525 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $284,359,000 after buying an additional 297,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,368,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Allegion by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,199,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $150,720,000 after buying an additional 135,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,364 shares of company stock worth $1,587,125 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $138.67 target price on Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.95.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $143.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.